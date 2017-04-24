1 of 9
Mel B was spotted leaving Little Beach House Malibu after a lunch with friends this weekend as her nasty legal battle against ex Stephen Belafonte and former nanny Lorraine Gilles continues — see the photos!
Sporting a serious demeanor, the 41-year-old singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown, seems to be taking her divorce in stride.
As Radar previously reported, Mel B dragged ex nanny Lorraine Gilles into her nasty split from Belafonte earlier this month, claiming that the young woman and her estranged husband had carried on an affair that left Gilles pregnant — with a baby she eventually aborted.
But Gilles' filed her own lawsuit soon after, denying claims that she's "a homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist." In fact, she alleged, it was the singer who "seduced" her into a kinky "sexual relationship" that took over her life .
"Brown seduced a naïve and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student with alcohol, fame and casual sex shortly after she arrived in the US in 2009," the documents stated.
After hiring Gilles as their full-time nanny, "the couple had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times in a week and at other times going months without sex," she claimed in the documents. As for Belafonte, he "was not present during most of the sexual encounters," she alleged.
"The only times Gilles and Belafonte had sex was when Brown herself invited her husband to join the couple in the bedroom, at which point Brown would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter and/or take part in the menage a trois herself." (Brown took out a restraining order against Gilles earlier this month, claiming she had copies of those tapes, but Gilles says she does not own them.)
What's more, Gilles said she was not their only partner: "Gilles personally witnessed both Brown and Belafonte bring different women into their home and engage in group sex on multiple occasions, while Gilles tended to the children," the lawsuit claimed. In fact, sources claim the couple previously targeted Rita Ora for sexual encounters, which she reportedly refused.
Through many ups and downs, Gilles says she was "ultimately terminated in September 2016, after finding herself caught in the middle of intensifying marital arguments between Brown and Belafonte." She is asking a judge to award her damages of an unspecified amount. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
