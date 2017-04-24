1 of 9

Lorraine Gilles continues — see the photos! Mel B was spotted leaving Little Beach House Malibu after a lunch with friends this weekend as her nasty legal battle against ex Stephen Belafonte and former nannycontinues — see the photos!

Sporting a serious demeanor, the 41-year-old singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown, seems to be taking her divorce in stride.

As Radar previously reported, Mel B dragged ex nanny Lorraine Gilles into her nasty split from Belafonte earlier this month, claiming that the young woman and her estranged husband had carried on an affair that left Gilles pregnant — with a baby she eventually aborted.

"Brown seduced a naïve and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student with alcohol, fame and casual sex shortly after she arrived in the US in 2009," the documents stated.

"The only times Gilles and Belafonte had sex was when Brown herself invited her husband to join the couple in the bedroom, at which point Brown would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter and/or take part in the menage a trois herself." (Brown took out a restraining order against Gilles earlier this month, claiming she had copies of those tapes, but Gilles says she does not own them.)

Rita Ora for What's more, Gilles said she was not their only partner: "Gilles personally witnessed both Brown and Belafonte bring different women into their home and engage in group sex on multiple occasions, while Gilles tended to the children," the lawsuit claimed. In fact, sources claim the couple previously targetedfor sexual encounters, which she reportedly refused