1 of 9
Stella Maxwell showed off her super skinny body during a racy bikini and lingerie photo shoot. Click through Radar's gallery to see shots of Kristen Stewart's stunning new girlfriend and her model-thin body.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
K-Stew's blonde bombshell girlfriend wore a yellow bra and thong undies for a Victoria's Secret photo shoot in Miami.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
"They are having fun ," a source told People magazine about the Twilight star, 26, and the model's budding relationship.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Stewart broke up with singer St. Vincent before dating Mawell, 26, who showed off her super flat booty on the shoot.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Maxwell has been staying with Stewart in her Los Angeles mansion, the magazine reported
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Stewart spoke about her sexuality in an interview with Variety magazine, saying: "Me not defining it right now is the whole basis of what I'm about. If you don't get it, I don't have time for you."
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Maxwell adjusted her thong bottoms on the shoot, showing off her skinny behind!
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Stewart has also spoken out about her difficulty even discussing her sexual orientation. "I had to have some answer about who I was. I felt this weird responsibility, because I didn't want to seem fearful. But nothing seemed appropriate. So I was like 'F***, how do I define that? I'm not going to."
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
What do you think about K-Stew's model girlfriend? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: