Michael Simon, StarTraks Michael Simon, StarTraks This past weekend, coveted children’s fashion brand, Janie and Jack, celebrated their exclusive capsule collection, J&J - the brand’s first foray into women’s wear with coordinating looks for boys, girls and baby. Outfitted in looks by J&J, families enjoyed a picture perfect afternoon at the Janie and Jack Portrait Studio at The Grove, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Michael Simon, StarTraks Michael Simon, StarTraks Tia Mowry and son Creed came out too looking adorable.

Michael Simon, StarTraks Michael Simon, StarTraks And Alison Sweeney and daughter, Megan clearly enjoyed themselves!

Michael Simon, StarTraks Michael Simon, StarTraks To capture the moment, and their coordinating J&J family looks, guests received custom family portraits shot by celebrity photographer, Carlos Eric Lopez.

Michael Simon, StarTraks Michael Simon, StarTraks Additional notables included Dania Ramirez and twins John Aether and Gaia, Founder of The Chriselle Factor, Chriselle Lim and daughter Chloe, child actresses, Layla and Emelia Golfieri, and more.

Michael Simon, StarTraks Michael Simon, StarTraks Inspired by special moments shared between mother and child, and in celebration of Janie and Jack’s 15th anniversary, J&J captures the effortless spirit of the California coast, with styles including feminine frills and tasseled hemlines. Standout pieces include eyelet dresses and sleeveless tops for women, as well as striped rompers, tank dresses, shorts and polo shirts for children. Pieces are available for purchase now, online at JanieandJack.com, and in select Janie and Jack stores.