Heidi Montag Shows Off Baby Bump In Sweet Pool Photoshoot With Hubby Spencer

Heidi Montag showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet photo shoot with hubby Pregnantshowed off her growing baby bump in a sweet photo shoot with hubby Spencer Pratt in Hawaii. As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the cute couple enjoyed their time in the pool and smiled at the cameras while embracing one another.

Pratt put his hand on his wife's belly as she looked lovingly into his eyes while standing together in the pool.

The flirty pair played around with a yellow ducky float as they posed for the cameras. The Hills star glowed in a black and white bikini, from the Prey Swim line by Audrina Patridge, while Pratt looked handsome in blue and yellow trunks.

Pratt showed off his silly side while Montag looked stunning in a top model pose in the water. This is not the first time Montag has showed off her baby bump during her and Pratt's romantic Hawaiian getaway. Just last week she was caught wearing a floral bikini and lei while in the cool waters

She was also pictured looking sexy and in love in a coral bikini with her hubby, as they await the birth of their first child – who is expected to come this October.

Sharing some sweet PDA, and taking selfies on their phones, the duo could not have looked happier.

As Radar reported, Montag and Pratt have been married for 8 years, and they could not be more excited for their upcoming addiction to the family. "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her," Pratt said to US Weekly.

She "was just standing there," Pratt said of the moment Montag told him she was pregnant, "The look on her face, I can't even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread."