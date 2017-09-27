Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Stun In Glamorous Family Photo Before Baby

Heidi Montag and hubby Spencer Pratt just took the most stunning family photo! They happy duo posed in elegant outfits in front of various gorgeous Los Angeles backdrops. Montag, 31, showed of her growing baby bump in a fitted red gown as Pratt, 34, flashed a smile in a soft pink dress shirt and beige pants. Their tiny dog joined them for the charming family photo shoot. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the beautiful photos. and hubbyjust took the most stunning family photo! They happy duo posed in elegant outfits in front of various gorgeous Los Angeles backdrops. Montag, 31, showed of her growing baby bump in a fitted red gown as Pratt, 34, flashed a smile in a soft pink dress shirt and beige pants. Their tiny dog joined them for the charming family photo shoot. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the beautiful photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Hills beauty and her doting hubby looked smitten as ever as they shared an embrace in front of the cameras. Pratt wrapped his hands around his wife's pregnant belly as he lovingly kissed her forehead. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Breathtaking in front of a Pacific Ocean backdrop, mom-to-be Montag seemed happier than ever. Since the news broke of her pregnancy, she and Pratt have leaked more than a few romantic baby bump photo shoots. The beach seems to be their favorite spot Photo credit: BACKGRID

After announcing their pregnancy in April, the famous couple couldn't contain their joy about starting a family. As Us Weekly reported, Montag got pregnant after just one month of trying! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her," said the actor. "She has planned for and thought about this." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hilarious Pratt has voiced his happiness over the news various times, saying that he was "overwhelmed" at first but then immediately started crying with excitement. Photo credit: BACKGRID