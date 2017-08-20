Smiling Jennifer Garner Takes Daughter Seraphina To The Doctor – See The Pics thumbnail

BEN WHO?

Smiling Jennifer Garner Takes Daughter Seraphina To The Doctor – See The Pics

Jennifer Garner appears happy with her daughter.

By
Posted on
Smiling Jennifer Garner Takes Daughter Seraphina To The Doctor – See The Pics thumbnail
View gallery 8
Smiling Jennifer Garner Takes Daughter Seraphina To The Doctor – See The Pics
1 of 8
Jennifer Garner was all smiles when she took her daughter Seraphina for a doctor's appointment. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Garner, 45, was all smiles as she took pretty Seraphina, 8, for a doctor's appointment close to her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.
The famous actress dressed casually for their date in a t-shirt and jeans while her daughter wore a t-shirt, shorts and a light jacket.
Garner has been getting on with her life and working with her two other kids, Violet, 11 and Samuel, 5, since Ben Affleck took up with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.
Garner has also lined up some film work over the next year. She will star in The Tribes Of Palos Verdes, be the lead in Amusement Park and have a voice part in Llama Llama too.
Since splitting with Affleck she has been going out with Chelsea Handler although she has not been romantically linked with anyone new.
The actress has regularly been attending church with her kids as she continues to get over her split with The Batman star.
Affleck, 45, recently celebrated Garner's 45th birthday with her and their children despite their relationship problems. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments