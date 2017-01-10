1 of 11

Four wives, seventeen kids, one husband ... and countless scandals! Kody Brown and his wives Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle, have been through a lot since they made their reality TV debut on Sister Wives. Click through to see all the scandals that have faced the not-so-squeaky-clean family.

Fans welcomed the Browns with open arms when the TLC show premiered, but not everyone shared the same level of acceptance. The family lived privately as polygamists for years but said that after their secret was out, Meri Brown was sacked from her office job.

The Browns practice a religion related to, but separate from, the Church of Latter Day Saints (LDS), commonly known as Mormonism. When they tried to have daughter Maddie baptized by the mainstream LDS church, they claimed officials refused to accept her in an attempt to distance their faith from polygamy. Distraught Maddie later tweeted, "The LDS church rejecting me for my parents' choices was one of the most devastating things I have been through."

Janelle is secretly Kody's relative! Sort of. Meri actually introduced Kody to Janelle, the then-wife of Meri's brother and after Janelle's divorce, Kody picked her up as wife #2. So even though she's his sister-in-law, they never legally married.

The State of Utah began investigating Kody after the show aired and revealed their uncommon arrangement. Fearing legal persecution in their home state of Utah for their polygamy, the Browns packed up and moved to the more welcoming state of Nevada in 2014.

The Browns initially got a victory when a Utah judge ruled that criminalizing polygamy was unconstitutional. Despite the victory, however, a 2016 ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit overruled the previous judge's decision on the grounds that officials rarely prosecute polygamy cases in Utah.

Viewership of the show bounced back when they announced their move to Las Vegas, but Christine's aunt, Kristyn Decker, told Radar that, "they used the State coming after them for ratings. That's my strong opinion."

Daughter Maddie Brown, 21, got pregnant by a relative! She and husband of five months Caleb Brush, are expecting their first child. Caleb is the brother of Kody's sister-in-law, Erica Brush Brown. Maddie and Caleb have stated they don't wish to follow in their parents' footsteps and won't pursue a plural marriage.