Pop Star Teddy Geiger Is Transitioning: ‘This Is Who I Have Been For A Long Time’

Teddy Geiger’s appearance has changed since the release of his 2006 song “For You I Will” – and he’s finally telling fans why. The singer revealed over Instagram that he is in the process of transitioning.

“I am transitioning,” he responded to a fan who asked about his appearance. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process.”

Geiger continued that the next step is for him the share the news with his fans. “Love it or hate, this is who I have been for a long time," he wrote. "I love you guys. Talk soon bye.”

Shawn Mendes, who Geiger has worked with, posted, “Love you. So proud of you Teddy!!”

Geiger’s appearance is drastically different , as he appears to have more feminine features in recent photos.

Geiger has been a supporter of the LGBTQ community. He posted a meme in July that read, “Trans Rights Are Human Rights.”

Geiger is now a song writer, as he’s worked with Mendes, Once Direction, James Blunt and more.