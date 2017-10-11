Siggy Flicker Slams ‘RHONJ’ Co-Star Margaret Josephs’: ‘Go F**k Yourself!’ thumbnail

Siggy Flicker Slams ‘RHONJ’ Co-Star Margaret Josephs’: ‘Go F**k Yourself!’

Reality star unleashes epic rant, says she ‘can’t stand’ her former friend.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker slammed her co-star Margaret Josephs exclusively to RadarOnline.com, saying that she “can’t stand” her and telling her to “go f**k yourself,” in a bombshell interview. The brazen Bravolebrity opened up after the brutal cake-throwing incident was exposed on the new season of the hit show, but lashed out at Josephs for her inexcusable behavior. Click through the gallery to see exclusive photos from the shocking event and to find out why Flicker hates Josephs so much!
“I can’t stand Margaret,” Flicker told Radar about the newest addition to RHONJ. “She’s not a friend. I don’t have history with her. She doesn’t really care, she thinks she’s God’s gift.”
During the premiere of the show's new season, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice were shown throwing a cake that Flicker had specially prepared for them, turning into the first epic feud for the ladies who love to fight.
Josephs slammed Flicker for crying about the destruction of the cake, calling her “Soggy Flicker,” which enraged her co-star. “You’re calling me Soggy flicker? Go f**k yourself! This girl was taking a shot at me. They thought 'let’s attack the girl that has heart because she won’t fight back.'"
Whether or not you think throwing a cake is appropriate – it could have been resolved if they had acknowledged my feelings,” Flicker told Radar. “They discounted me and mocked me. The new girl who I brought in said ‘Siggy cries all the time. She’s Soggy Flicker.’ She’s trying to make her own space by stepping on my face.”
Flicker continued to defend herself against Josephs’ actions. “When the new girl came on the show I introduced her, I rolled out the red carpet. She’s like Lily Pulitzer on crack. She references elephant d**k and talks about putting pot on her p**s and marinating herself for her husband. And when a cake is thrown across the floor she tells me to take it down a notch? Where’s the respect?”
Flicker told Radar why she was so upset with Josephs. “I’m all about empowering people. When somebody is punching you in the face you can’t lie down and give in. You’ve gotta start punching back. I want her to fall to her knees so I can empower her to be a better person. I’ve never met a woman like her in my life. She’s just doing this to be famous.”
And she warned Josephs about attacking her. "There are a lot of double standards that are happening on the show. She highjacked my friends and tried to put fuel on the fire. They forgot to do their research. This is an Israeli girl. My mother said 'you stand up and you fight back.' I'm the first Jewish Jersey Housewife who says I'm not backing down. I don't need friends like this."

