Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie It was the breakup heard around the world. Arguably, Hollywood’s top male and female star ended their 13-year relationship in an a dramatic fashion. Reports of a spat between the typically couple began circulating in September 2016. After a year apart, the couple may be delaying their divorce. We’re crossing our fingers! Photo credit: Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris They made us swoon on social media with their cute posts about each other and their adorable son, Jack. It was clear they respected each other from their breakup announcement. The exes releases a joint statement on social media that read: "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward." Photo credit: Getty Images

Ben and Jen Garner After more than 10 years of marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways. The two met in 2003 on the set of Elektra while Garner was married to Scott Foley and Affleck was engaged to Jennifer Lopez. They wed in 2005, and announced their split in 2015. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale It was the breakup that shook music fans to the core. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were together for 20 years -- married for 13 years -- before breaking up. The couple met in 1995 when No Doubt and Bush toured together. Rossdale was busted having a three-year affair with his nanny, which lead Stefani to file for divorce. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney dated for five years before calling off their engagement. The couple met on the set of Gaga’s music video “You and I,” where the Chicago Fire actor was cast as the pop star’s love interest. The pair announced their split in 2016, and have remained friends. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gwen and Chris Martin It was the conscious uncoupling that shook the world. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin ended their 10-year marriage in 2014. The Goop founder met the Coldplay singer at a concert in Los Angeles, where he proclaimed that “this is for my girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow” before even meeting the beautiful blonde. Photo credit: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart They were the King and Queen of tween royalty. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart met on the set of the 2008 blockbuster vampire movie “Twilight.” The pair hit a rocky patch when Stewart was caught having a brief affair with Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders in July 2012. They ultimately broke up for good the following year. Photo credit: Getty Images