Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Racist’ Rant Revealed!

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO. Shia LaBeouf
unleashed an insane rant against a bartender in April and RadarOnline.com has obtained a new exclusive video from the night showing the out-of-control actor screaming in rage. LaBeouf can be seen ripping into bartender David Bernstei
n, who is clearly holding a bottle of Grey Goose vodka over his shoulder, as the seemingly inebriated actor aggressively approached him behind the bar. Yelling that he just wants “French fries,” LaBeouf proceeds to call Bernstein a “f***ing idiot,” and a “f***ing racist.” As Radar exclusively revealed, Bernstein filed a lawsuit
against LaBeouf for $5 million after the incident. Click through Radar’s gallery to watch the shocking video of the actor’s f-bomb filled meltdown and see his most outrageous accusations from the night.