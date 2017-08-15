Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Racist’ Rant Revealed! thumbnail

Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Racist’ Rant Revealed!

Actor unleashes f-bomb tirade against bartender wielding a Grey Goose vodka bottle.

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO. Shia LaBeouf unleashed an insane rant against a bartender in April and RadarOnline.com has obtained a new exclusive video from the night showing the out-of-control actor screaming in rage. LaBeouf can be seen ripping into bartender David Bernstein, who is clearly holding a bottle of Grey Goose vodka over his shoulder, as the seemingly inebriated actor aggressively approached him behind the bar. Yelling that he just wants “French fries,” LaBeouf proceeds to call Bernstein a “f***ing idiot,” and a “f***ing racist.” As Radar exclusively revealed, Bernstein filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf for $5 million after the incident. Click through Radar’s gallery to watch the shocking video of the actor’s f-bomb filled meltdown and see his most outrageous accusations from the night.

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO. On April 5, 2017 LaBeouf, 31, went on an unhinged rant against Bernstein at Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, CA. Radar’s exclusive video was the second one to surface from the incident, and the new footage shows the bartender holding a bottle of Grey Goose vodka over his shoulder as LaBeouf railed against him. “I’m asking you about French fries and you want to hit me in the head with a Grey Goose bottle,” LaBeouf shouts. “You know your employee’s about to hit me with a grey goose bottle about French fries?” He then shouts to another bartender, “You f***ing racist b**ch.”
“You’re going to hit me with a Grey Goose bottle?” a slurring LaBeouf said to the bartender, who was heard on the video obtained by Radar saying: “I don’t give a f**k. Get away from me dude.”
LaBeouf screams at the bartender: “You’re going to hit me with a Grey Goose bottle? I’m asking you about why you won’t give me French fries?” and the bartender says “I swear to God, dude I will. I don’t give a f**k.”
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO. “You f***ing racist b**ch,” LaBeouf yells. “You f***ed up. Hey you f***ed up. Wake up. This motherf****r is racist.”
Bernstein filed a $5 million lawsuit for defamation and assault, claiming “intentional infliction of emotional distress” after the alleged altercation. The court documents said LaBeouf was “significantly under the influence…He yelled at plaintiff and appeared ready to physically confront him after plaintiff refused to serve him a drink because he appeared to be intoxicated.” He claimed he was holding the Grey Goose bottled to deter the actor as he was “fearful of an imminent attack.”
“You’re about to hit me in the f***ing head with a grey goose bottle about French fries. You f***ing racist. Call the police,” LaBeouf shouts.
Bernstein's attorney, Bruce Warnick, refused to comment on the lawsuit or video, but told Radar "The case that we have is backed by facts and evidence and we can prove everything we stated in our documents."

