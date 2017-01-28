1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Sharon Stone isn't afraid to show off her bikini body at age 58. And although Stone has gained a little weight, she put younger stars to shame while on a beach vacation in Lahaina, Hawaii with a friend. Click on Radar's gallery to see Stone's frolic by the sea shore this week.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stone donned an itsy bitsy black bikini for her outing with a female friend on Thursday. Although she wasn't shy about displaying her body in the warm Hawaii sun, however, Stone made sure to cover up her face with a straw hat and sunglasses.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The "Casino" beauty has never looked better as she wore her trademark red lipstick. Stone didn't seem in the mood for a major swim as she stayed close to the shore and barely dipped her toes in the waves.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar has reported, a year ago, Stone looked slimmer for a saucy spread in Harper's Bazaar. But the actress hasn't lost her ability to turn heads.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Has Stone had some help from the plastic surgeon? A recent Radar report found a smooth-faced Stone leaving the office of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Bernard Markowitz and holding a cold compress.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stone and her more heavy-set friend sat on lounge chairs and spent some time chatting during their day at the beach.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
When last Radar caught Stone enjoying some beach fun, she was cavorting in St. Bart's with her new boyfriend, sports agent Lonnie Cooper. But then, Stone was a little less revealing in a black one piece swimsuit.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The "Basic Instinct" icon's new beau has a sexy scandal in his past, according to court documents obtained by Radar. Cooper divorced his past wife Karen Katalina Cooper in 2008 and the docs say "there was a theft of certain Playboy magazine photographs" of Karen during their marriage which later wound up on certain pornographic websites without her consent.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stone suffered an embarrassing nip slip last summer as she wore a leopard-themed bikini on Venice beach, CA. But in Hawaii, Stone managed to keep the girls under wraps. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: