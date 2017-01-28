1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Sharon Stone isn't afraid to show off her bikini body at age 58. And although Stone has gained a little weight, she put younger stars to shame while on a beach vacation in Lahaina, Hawaii with a friend. Click on Radar's gallery to see Stone's frolic by the sea shore this week.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Stone donned an itsy bitsy black bikini for her outing with a female friend on Thursday. Although she wasn't shy about displaying her body in the warm Hawaii sun, however, Stone made sure to cover up her face with a straw hat and sunglasses.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The "Casino" beauty has never looked better as she wore her trademark red lipstick. Stone didn't seem in the mood for a major swim as she stayed close to the shore and barely dipped her toes in the waves.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Stone and her more heavy-set friend sat on lounge chairs and spent some time chatting during their day at the beach.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI When last Radar caught Stone enjoying some beach fun, she was cavorting in St. Bart's with her new boyfriend, sports agent Lonnie Cooper. But then, Stone was a little less revealing in a black one piece swimsuit.