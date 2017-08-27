Brave lady! Shannen Doherty Exercises Despite Cancer Battle – See The Photos thumbnail

Brave lady! Shannen Doherty Exercises Despite Cancer Battle – See The Photos

Shannen Doherty keeps battling-on.

Brave Shannen Doherty , 46, is getting on with her life despite her cancer diagnosis. The popular actress did some exercise to try and keep-up her strength despite her diagnosis. RadarOnline.com has all the details click through the images.
Doherty wore a casual vest and a baseball cap and sunglasses as she went for a work out this weekend.
The actress was diagnosed as cancer free last April for breast cancer.
Doherty underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation during her battle.
The former Melrose Place star has been relying on her mother in her battle with the disease.
Doherty shared the experience with her fans by filming visits to her doctor.
Despite her diagnosis she tried to keep things as normal as possible by doing her own shopping.
The star even showed off images of her shaving her hair as she battled against her diagnosis and received chemo to help beat the cancer.

