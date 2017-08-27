Brave lady! Shannen Doherty Exercises Despite Cancer Battle – See The Photos

Brave Shannen Doherty , 46, is getting on with her life despite her cancer diagnosis. The popular actress did some exercise to try and keep-up her strength despite her diagnosis. RadarOnline.com has all the details click through the images.

The actress was diagnosed as cancer free last April for breast cancer.

Doherty underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation during her battle.

The former Melrose Place star has been relying on her mother in her battle with the disease.