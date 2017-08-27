Brave lady! Shannen Doherty Exercises Despite Cancer Battle – See The Photos

Brave Shannen Doherty , 46, is getting on with her life despite her cancer diagnosis. The popular actress did some exercise to try and keep-up her strength despite her diagnosis. RadarOnline.com has all the details click through the images.
The actress was diagnosed as cancer free last April for breast cancer.
Doherty underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation during her battle.
The former Melrose Place star has been relying on her mother in her battle with the disease.
The star even showed off images of her shaving her hair as she battled against her diagnosis and received chemo to help beat the cancer.
