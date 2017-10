Shannon’s Revenge Body! Beador Finally Losing Weight After Ditching Bad News Husband

is getting her body back after ditching her bad news husband,! Sources reveal to RadarOnline.com exclusively that the Real Housewives of Orange County star is "actually losing weight now" and "has more motivation than ever to get back to hot." As readers know, Shannon finally admitted Friday that her marriage was over , revealing that they were splitting up after 17 years together . Click through the gallery to see shocking new photos of the reality star's super slimmed-down revenge body!