Shannon’s Revenge Body! Beador Finally Losing Weight After Ditching Bad News Husband

A pal close to Shannon, 53, says "she's fired her old trainer and is working out and using a nutritionist.”
As fans know the RHOC star has spent the entire season complaining about the fact she gained over 40 pounds since her now estranged husband cheated on her in 2015. She ballooned from 135 to 175 pounds!
Shannon also infamously blamed co-star Vicki Gunvalson
for her weight gain claiming the 55-year-old's drama and constant cattiness towards her stressed her out.
As Radar reported exclusively last week, Beador “broke down” during the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion taping after revealing the shocking news she was finally divorcing her husband. She "apologized to her cast mates for defending David so adamantly,” a RHOC insider spilled to Radar.
“Everyone forgave her and feels for her,” the source explained.
David was busted cheating on his wife during her first season filming the Bravo show, but they worked on their marriage and renewed their vows in 2016, only to split up the following year.
Beador’s co-stars knew that her marriage was crumbling, with Tamra Judge
, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd
all talking about it during the current season of the show, but her divorce confession was met with compassion. “They are all supportive and proud of her,” the insider snitched to Radar at the time.
