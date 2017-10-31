Shannon’s Revenge Body! Beador Finally Losing Weight After Ditching Bad News Husband

Shannon Beador is getting her body back after ditching her bad news husband, David! Sources reveal to RadarOnline.com exclusively that the Real Housewives of Orange County star is "actually losing weight now" and "has more motivation than ever to get back to hot." As readers know, Shannon is getting her body back after ditching her bad news husband,! Sources reveal to RadarOnline.com exclusively that the Real Housewives of Orange County star is "actually losing weight now" and "has more motivation than ever to get back to hot." As readers know, Shannon finally admitted Friday that her marriage was over , revealing that they were splitting up after 17 years together . Click through the gallery to see shocking new photos of the reality star's super slimmed-down revenge body! Photo credit: Bravo/Instagram

A pal close to Shannon, 53, says "she's fired her old trainer and is working out and using a nutritionist.” Photo credit: Instagram

As fans know the RHOC star has spent the entire season complaining about the fact she gained over 40 pounds since her now estranged husband cheated on her in 2015. She ballooned from 135 to 175 pounds! Photo credit: Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson for her weight gain claiming the 55-year-old's drama and constant cattiness towards her stressed her out. Shannon also infamously blamed co-starfor her weight gain claiming the 55-year-old's drama and constant cattiness towards her stressed her out. Photo credit: Bravo

As Radar reported exclusively last week, Beador “broke down” during the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion taping after revealing the shocking news she was finally divorcing her husband. She "apologized to her cast mates for defending David so adamantly,” a RHOC insider spilled to Radar. Photo credit: Bravo

“Everyone forgave her and feels for her,” the source explained. Photo credit: Bravo

David was busted cheating on his wife during her first season filming the Bravo show, but they worked on their marriage and renewed their vows in 2016, only to split up the following year. Photo credit: Instagram