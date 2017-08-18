Fat Fail! Shocking Photos Reveal Shannon Beador Has Lost NO Weight Since Breakdown

Shannon Beador
claims to have lost 15 pounds since her on-camera breakdown
while filming the current season of Real Housewives of Orange County
nearly six months ago! But after successfully dodging cameras for the past several months, RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained new disturbing photos of the 53-year-old housewife proving that she hasn’t shed a pound! Click through nine shocking images of Beador taken on Wedensday, as celebrity personal trainer and nutritionist Charlene Ciardiello
exposes her weight loss lies!