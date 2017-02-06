1 of 8
Shannon Beador is gearing up for season 12 by dropping some pounds! Click through these slides to see the extreme measures the Real Housewives of Orange County star is going to ahead of filming.
Beador, 52, revealed on Heather McDonald's podcast that she was voluntarily checking herself into a "fat farm."
She admitted that she is "not very motivated on the exercise thing" and frequently fluctuates in weight.
Beador even chronicled her sessions with personal trainers for the show, and enlisted the help of costar Tamra Judge.
