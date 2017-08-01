From Flab To Fab? See Shannon Beador’s Weight Transformation

Shannon Beador gained 40 pounds
in between seasons 11 and 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County
, and now she’s struggling to shed the weight! Click through these slides to get the latest on her body transformation.
Beador, 53, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on July 31, and revealed that she lost 15 pounds.
“I’m 29 percent body fat right now,” she told Andy Cohen, adding that Dr. Tim Ramirez helped her shed the weight. Then, he asked her about his reaction to her weight gain on RHOC.
“He’s one of my biggest supporters and at that point I was borderline at a heart attack,” she said of his seemingly rude
remarks. “So I appreciated his honesty because it snapped me into gear, like I can’t fool around with this anymore.”
Beador put on the weight after Vicki Gunvalson
made accusations that David
beat her. The reality star claimed that the stress
of how the accusation would affect her family caused her to “overeat and overdrink.” The Beadors have denied her claims.
