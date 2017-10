The Real Housewives of Orange County star blamedfor her 40-pound weight gain , which seemed to repulse her husband on the show. David was flippant about eating in front of his wife as she struggled to cook healthy meals for the family, throwing his ability to consume junk food in her face. His disgust during the show was painful for Shannon to watch, she admitted. “As the last year went by, it’s been extremely difficult and painful to watch the show, because clearly I was in denial about what was going on in my marriage,” she said.