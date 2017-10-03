‘Annoyed’ Shannon Beador EXPLODES Over Cheating Hubby thumbnail

Revenge!

‘Annoyed’ Shannon Beador EXPLODES Over Cheating Hubby

'RHOC' slams David as their marriage falls apart after his bombshell affair!

Shannon Beador’s marriage was on the brink of disaster after her cheating husband ripped into her as she struggled to repair their relationship. The Real Housewives of Orange County star penned a lengthy defense of herself after David Beador attacked her on the show, accusing her of having a “silver spoon in her mouth,” in an ugly confrontation. She admitted that she was “annoyed,” at her husband’s cruel remarks as his affair continued to damage their marriage. Click through the gallery to find out how Shannon lashed out at her cheating hubby.

“Watching the dinner scene with my family, I have to say I’m a bit annoyed,” Shannon wrote in her Bravo blog after the RHOC episode 13, where she iced out David by never once mentioning him by name in her post.

David ripped into his wife on the episode, claiming that the dinner she made was “fancy,” and unusual for her. “I cook dinner every night and I always have ‘options’ for everyone,” she wrote on her blog. “We don’t get take out from ‘little taco stands.’ Not sure why that was said.”

Shannon’s mother was in town during filming and her own broken marriage was revealed when the RHOC star explained that her parents split up because of her dad’s cheating. Shannon cried to her mom when talking about her weight gain and mental misery after David’s affair and Vicki Gunvalson’s taunting. “I feel so sh***y about myself,” she said, and revealed how it felt to see the episode after the fact. “It is difficult to watch our conversation because I never thought it would get so emotional,” she wrote.

Shannon’s friend and RHOC co-star Tamra Judge weighed in on the drama. “Watching the dinner scene with Shannon and her family was hard,” she wrote in her own Bravo blog. “I saw a side to David that I have not seen before.”

Judge called out David for cheating on his wife, and expressed sympathy for her friend. “I can't imagine how Shannon feels deep inside two years after David’s affair. I personally would never be able to get over something like that.”

During the tense dinner, an unhappy looking David claimed his wife had a “silver spoon” in her mouth and that she was living a privileged life, to which she took umbrage. “I was very fortunate growing up and I am incredibly thankful for that. That being said, it was important to my mother that we be humble and grounded.” She claimed her daughters had chores and had to earn privileges, but again did not address her husband by name or call him out directly.

"Shannon tries so hard to keep her family together that she has neglected herself in all this," Judge wrote and sympathized with her friend, who gained 40 pounds after the affair took its toll on her. "I keep telling her, "It's okay not to be over it."

