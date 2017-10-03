‘Annoyed’ Shannon Beador EXPLODES Over Cheating Hubby

Shannon’s mother was in town during filming and her own broken marriage was revealed when the RHOC
star explained that her parents split up because of her dad’s cheating. Shannon cried to her mom when talking about her weight gain and mental misery after David’s affair and Vicki Gunvalson’s
taunting. “I feel so sh***y
about myself,” she said, and revealed how it felt to see the episode after the fact. “It is difficult to watch our conversation because I never thought it would get so emotional,” she wrote.