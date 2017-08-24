Shannen Doherty Glows During Lunch With Pals After Miraculous Cancer Recovery

Shannen Doherty
was caught looking happy and healthy with friends after enjoying a family dinner at Trancas restaurant in Malibu, RadarOnline.com
has learned. The actress was diagnosed as Cancer-free last April after a long battle with breast cancer, for which she underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. Radiant and relaxed, the star was all smiles as played around with her pals’ adorable children.
Doherty, 46, has been in good spirits despite her devastating health shocker, and has recently been spotted laughing it up with friends around town.
While she has stepped away from her glamorous Hollywood life due to her illness, she seems quite at home in her low-key natural environment.
Makeup free and casual, she glowed on her latest outing after her miraculous recovery.
Doherty, who couldn’t stop smiling as she goofed around with her pal’s kids, recently broke down about not being able to get pregnant due to her intense cancer battle.
The star, who has been married to film producer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011, said they will likely have to adopt if they choose to grow their family.
The former Beverly Hills 90210 star credited her mom for being her rock during her difficult time in chemo.
While the fight was long for this Hollywood star, she seems to be living her best life now that she is well and happy.
