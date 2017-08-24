Shannen Doherty Glows During Lunch With Pals After Miraculous Cancer Recovery

Shannen Doherty was caught looking happy and healthy with friends after enjoying a family dinner at Trancas restaurant in Malibu, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actress was diagnosed as Cancer-free last April after a long battle with breast cancer, for which she underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. Radiant and relaxed, the star was all smiles as played around with her pals’ adorable children. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Doherty, 46, has been in good spirits despite her devastating health shocker, and has recently been spotted laughing it up with friends around town. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While she has stepped away from her glamorous Hollywood life due to her illness, she seems quite at home in her low-key natural environment. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Makeup free and casual, she glowed on her latest outing after her miraculous recovery. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Doherty, who couldn’t stop smiling as she goofed around with her pal’s kids, recently broke down about not being able to get pregnant due to her intense cancer battle. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star, who has been married to film producer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011, said they will likely have to adopt if they choose to grow their family. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rosa. She seemed at ease as Doherty, now fully recovered, was recently seen out and about with her mom,. She seemed at ease as she smiled for the cameras while shopping Photo credit: BACKGRID

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star credited her mom for being her rock during her difficult time in chemo. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the fight was long for this Hollywood star, she seems to be living her best life now that she is well and happy. Photo credit: BACKGRID