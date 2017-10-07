Fallen Star! Shamed Former Glee Star Mark Salling Gets Ready For Jail

Shamed former Glee star Mark Salling is getting ready for prison. The actor was spotted wearing the same clothes as he prepares to face up for his sex crimes. RadarOnline.com has more details – click through the images.

Salling, 35, has been wearing the same clothes each day just like he will do in prison. He was spotted in a dark sweater , sweat pants and flip flops in Los Angeles.

The former pin-up actor was unshaven and looked over weight as he pondered his bleak future behind bars.

As part of the plea deal, he had to admit to the court that authorities retrieved massive quantities of child porn from his home in a December 2015 raid.