Fallen Star! Shamed Former Glee Star Mark Salling Gets Ready For Jail

Depressed looking actor preps for prison time.

Shamed former Glee star Mark Salling is getting ready for prison. The actor was spotted wearing the same clothes as he prepares to face up for his sex crimes. RadarOnline.com has more details – click through the images.
Salling, 35, has been wearing the same clothes each day just like he will do in prison. He was spotted in a dark sweater, sweat pants and flip flops in Los Angeles.
The former pin-up actor was unshaven and looked over weight as he pondered his bleak future behind bars.
The star of the now defunct show Glee entered a guilty plea for possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
As part of the plea deal, he had to admit to the court that authorities retrieved massive quantities of child porn from his home in a December 2015 raid.
Law enforcement in the raid found more than 50,000 images of child pornography on a laptop, with another 4,000 images and 160 videos on a flash drive, according to the plea deal.
The actor was originally facing a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars after being charged with two counts of child pornography last year – he will now serve 4-7 years in prison and pay 'approximately $50,000' restitution to each victim who has requested it.

