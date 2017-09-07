‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Cheating Scandal! Shervin’s Mistress Exposes Their Steamy Trysts

Shervin Roohparvar denied cheating on his girlfriend with a woman named Tara Radcliffe on a recent episode of Shahs of Sunset, but will he be able to talk his way out of another infidelity scandal? A second woman has come forward exclusively to RadarOnline.com claiming Roohparvar slept with her while in a relationship. denied cheating on his girlfriend with a woman namedon a recent episode of Shahs of Sunset, but will he be able to talk his way out of another infidelity scandal? A second woman has come forward exclusively to RadarOnline.com claiming Roohparvar slept with her while in a relationship. Photo credit: Getty/Instagram/@melissaflentzeris

Melissa Flentzeris, who , who works as a Social Media Entertainer , reached out to Roohparvar in June 2015 to ask if he would be interested in collaborating with her on a video. But work quickly turned into pleasure. “We talked here and there,” she said. “He would message me and ask how I was doing, he would ask when I was planning to visit Los Angeles. This went back forth over the past two years .” Photo credit: Instagram/@melissaflentzeris

Then on May 14, 2017, Flentzeris, who lives in Australia, reached out to Roohparvar during a visit to Los Angeles. “I messaged him saying I was in Los Angeles and I wanted to see him,” she explained. “He straight away said yes and seemed very excited .” Photo credit: Instagram/@melissaflentzeris

Roohparvar met Flentzeris at a bar in Venice Beach. A short time later, the two went to his apartment. “We sat down outside on his balcony and we chatted for about three hours at least,” she said. “He was talking about his whole life story to me from the time he was little to now. While we were sitting down and talking, he just stopped and kissed me on the lips.” Photo credit: Instagram/@melissaflentzeris

The two then moved from the balcony to the couch, where he continued to kiss the bombshell. “He said, 'Let's go to his bedroom.' We went and one thing led to another and we had sex,” she revealed. “He insisted I stay over the night to sleep at his place and I was happy to so I did. I woke up at about 9am the next morning and woke up to him hugging me. I told him I'm going to go, but he wanted me to stay so I did and we ended up having sex again.” [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/gg-gharachedaghi-rheumatoid-arthritis-health-update-shahs-of-sunset/] Photo credit: Instagram/@melissaflentzeris

The two met up again later in the evening and continued their rendezvous. “We expressed to each other that we liked each other's company and we were flirting a lot. Then after a few hours we had sex again,” she said. “He wanted me to stay over the night so I did. I was really starting to develop feelings for him.” Photo credit: Instagram/@melissaflentzeris

Annalise Carbone. Roohparvar and Carbone were filmed on a date during season five of the Bravo series. The two are still But their fling ended there, as she soon learned from watching Shahs of Sunset that he was in a relationship with a woman named. Roohparvar and Carbone were filmed on a date during season five of the Bravo series. The two are still together on the show’s sixth season Photo credit: Bravo

On a recent episode, Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi accused Roohparvar of cheating on Carbone with a woman named Tara. He denied the rumors by blasting, “I can go anywhere I want and pick up any girl I want. It's not hard. This? It's not even my type.” He added of his girlfriend, “I love her, she's amazing, I'm not going to start putting my time and investing energy on somebody on the other side of the world if I don't think there's some potential future. We've talked about her moving. She's going to come out here soon.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Roohparvar told Radar when asked for comment, “I can’t talk about it. If you watch the show you’ll see where my relationship goes and where it develops.” Radar can confirm the number linked to text messages Flentzeris provided match Roohparvar’s Photo credit: Getty Images