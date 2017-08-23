Eva Longoria Gobbling 3,000 Calories A Day — But Doesn’t Care About Weight Gain!
Eva Longoria is enjoying life to the fullest, giving in to her cravings and consuming a hefty 3,000 calories a day. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see how the actress packs away all those calories.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Marriage definitely agrees with Eva because she’s never looked lovelier,” an insider told Radar. “She’s given up the restricting diets. She’s eating and drinking what she wants and she’s not worried about the bulging tummy.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Longoria, 42, isn’t shy to show her sexy body off, regardless of her weight. She’s been repeatedly snapped proudly showing off her curves in too-tight bikinis.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Eva guzzles beer and expensive Champagne without counting calories, and not only when she’s on vacation, either. She’s living life to the fullest and loving it.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
But doctors are worried that the former Desperate Housewives star is desperate for a diet! They speculate the beauty has packed on more than 40 pounds since getting married.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“If she doesn’t have time to exercise, she doesn’t kick herself,” the source revealed. “Her husband Jose [Baston] loves her curves and tells her she’s so sexy.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Do you agree? Let us know in the comments section.
