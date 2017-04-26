1 of 9

Alexis Ohanian were spotted out at the beach in Tulum, Mexico this week, laying out under an umbrella before heading back to their hotel — see the photos! Pregnant tennis player Serena Williams and her fiancéwere spotted out at the beach in Tulum, Mexico this week, laying out under an umbrella before heading back to their hotel — see the photos!

But Serena recently revealed that her big announcement was an accident!

"I was on vacation, taking time for myself, and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking a picture every week," Williams told Gayle King at the TED2017 Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday night. "I've been just saving it, but you know how social media is — you press the wrong button and. . ."

"My phone doesn't ring that much, and 30 minutes later, I'd missed four calls. So I picked it up and realized, 'Oh no.'"

Luckily, the publicity flub wasn't a big deal to Williams in the end.

The athlete shared she was planning on revealing the news in a couple days anyway, so she's wasn't too upset over the incident.