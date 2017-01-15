1 of 8

Serena Williams is finding a new way to keep in shape — and a cooler way, too — by stripping down! The tennis star was caught getting nearly naked during a photo shoot. Click through to see her latest pics!

The shirtless star was also wearing sheer black tights that revealed she ditched her underwear.

But it appears the struggling star has found her happy place again as she was seen getting comfortable after a year of meltdowns.