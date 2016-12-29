1 of 7
Getty Images
Getty Images
Serena Williams is engaged to a tech millionaire and RadarOnline.com has all the details about the romantic proposal, the secret about their first meeting and how the tennis great scored a win with her wealthy boyfriend.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Wimbledon champion Williams has added another trophy to her collection – an engagement ring!
serenawilliams
serenawilliams
She shared the adorable way the Reddit co-founder and tech millionaire popped the question to her on his website, writing: “I came home A little late Someone had a bag packed for me And a carriage awaited Destination: Rome To escort me to my very own "charming" Back to where our stars first collided And now it was full circle At the same table we first met by chance This time he made it not by chance But by choice Down on one knee He said 4 words And r/isaidyes.”
Getty Images
Getty Images
Ohanian replied to her picture and note, gushing: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”
Getty Images
Getty Images
The couple met in Rome in October 2015, shortly after her split from Drake, and he was at Wimbledon in July 2016, watching her winning tennis match at the All England Lawn and Tennis and Croquet Club.
Getty Images
Getty Images
“The Future Mrs. KnOthing,” is how Williams captioned the picture. Congratulations to Serena and Alexis! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: