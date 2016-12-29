1 of 7

Getty Images Getty Images Serena Williams is engaged to a tech millionaire and is engaged to a tech millionaire and RadarOnline.com has all the details about the romantic proposal, the secret about their first meeting and how the tennis great scored a win with her wealthy boyfriend.

https://twitter.com/FR314/status/814550475785797632/photo/1 Twitter/@FR314 On December 29, she posted a cartoon drawing of Alexis Ohanian down on one knee giving her a giant rock, while her character was wearing a pink and white tennis outfit.

serenawilliams serenawilliams She shared the adorable way the Reddit co-founder and tech millionaire popped the question to her on his website, writing: “I came home A little late Someone had a bag packed for me And a carriage awaited Destination: Rome To escort me to my very own "charming" Back to where our stars first collided And now it was full circle At the same table we first met by chance This time he made it not by chance But by choice Down on one knee He said 4 words And r/isaidyes.”

Getty Images Getty Images The couple met in Rome in October 2015, shortly after her split from Drake, and he was at Wimbledon in July 2016, watching her winning tennis match at the All England Lawn and Tennis and Croquet Club.