Serena Williams Reveals First Baby Photos! Exposes Shocking Delivery Crisis

Serena Williams
has welcomed her baby girl to the world, RadarOnline.com has learned, and the tennis pro has taken to social media to reveal that her birth was extremely tricky as she suffered various complications. However, she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanianare
finally out of the hospital with their daughter and heading home. Click through to learn more!
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories," the tennis pro wrote on a sweet snap of her and her sleeping newborn.
"We're leaving the hospital after 6, 7 days. It's been a long time, but we had a lot of complications," said Williams via Instagram Stories, "but look who we got? We got a baby girl!"
While she previously admitted that she did not know "what to do with a baby," she and Alexis seem happier than ever now that they have expanded their adorable family.
Rumors about a secret marriage between the couple arose, but it is uncertain whether or not they tied the knot before Alexis Jr.' birth. What do you think about Serena and Alexis' sweet pics of their newborn baby girl? Sound off in the comments below!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.