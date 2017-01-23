1 of 8

Selma Blair is on the mend after last year's scary airplane meltdown, and RadarOnline.com has learned she's even got a new man by her side!

Blair, 44, carried her son, Arthur, in her arms helping him out in the pouring rain with her boyfriend, producer Ron Carlson in Los Angeles, Calif.

Jason Bleick, was on the flight but not Carlson. The 5-year-old little boy was with Blair on a flight in June 2016, when she mixed booze and pills and had a complete meltdown . "He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink," Blair reportedly said in a stupor on the flight. "He beats me. He's going to kill me." Arthur's dad, designerwas on the flight but not Carlson.

"After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret ," Blair said in her official apology about the flight fracas.

Carlson is an Emmy-nominated producer and an actor. His daughter Chloe, 7, has been seen on social media playing with Blair's son.

Blair's boyfriend posted a series of photos with the actress, writing about their love for coffee and the note: "thank you @therealselmablair for loving the exact same thing."