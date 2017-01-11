1 of 11

Selena Gomez has moved on from Justin Bieber with another bad boy musician! A recent rehab graduate, she was spotted kissing The Weeknd in LA only weeks after he admitted to "heavy" drug use. Click through the gallery to see their hookup and find out what drugs he loves!

Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, aka 26-year-old Abel Tesfaye, packed on the PDA after a romantic dinner at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in LA on January 10, 2017.

He admitted to The Guardian that he composed most of his recent hit album under the influence. "Drugs were a crutch for me," he confessed.

"I'll be completely honest with you," he said about doing drugs. "The past couple of albums, I do get back to that. ... Sometimes you're like, I can't do this sober ." He said he first smoked weed at 11, and has since moved on to "heavy" drugs like ketamine, cocaine, mushrooms, MDMA, and more, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Gomez sought treatment for anxiety and depression last fall after her Lupus diagnosis, and was in treatment once before for pill use. (She's denied any problems with drugs or alcohol.) )But The Weeknd slammed the idea of getting help for his own drug use. "No. Definitely not," he insisted.

Taylor," a source claimed to Radar about her friendship with Swift. Sources told Radar that recently, Gomez had been working hard to stay clear from negative people . "Since Selena got out of rehab, she has been cutting out all of the bad influences in her life — and that definitely includeda source claimed to Radar about her friendship with Swift.

The Weeknd split from supermodel Bella Hadid in November, and Gomez and Bieber broke up at the end of the summer.

Take that Bieber! Justin's ex couldn't keep her hands off the 26-year-old singer, kissing him throughout their dinner.