Is The Weeknd already drumming up drama with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez? Fans were led to believe that was the case after he was spotted partying with 2010's Miss USA — who was easily mistaken as Gomez!

The Weeknd — his real name Abel Tesfaye — looks as though he's been keeping himself busy by popping into parties ahead of the 2017 Grammy Awards.

However, despite Gomez's absence at the bash, the 26-year-old singer looked in high spirits as he mingled with pals alongside the brunette beauty — who happens to be his co-manager's wife.

Still, the 24-year-old may have reasons to keep an eye on her man, especially since his recent split from supermodel Bella Hadid and his 46-date tour schedule that is set to begin on Feb. 17.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair took their romance public by having a sloppy make-out session behind dumpsters at an Italian eatery in January.