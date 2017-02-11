1 of 8
Is The Weeknd already drumming up drama with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez? Fans were led to believe that was the case after he was spotted partying with 2010's Miss USA — who was easily mistaken as Gomez!
The Weeknd — his real name Abel Tesfaye — looks as though he's been keeping himself busy by popping into parties ahead of the 2017 Grammy Awards.
However, despite Gomez's absence at the bash, the 26-year-old singer looked in high spirits as he mingled with pals alongside the brunette beauty — who happens to be his co-manager's wife.
Still, the 24-year-old may have reasons to keep an eye on her man, especially since his recent split from supermodel Bella Hadid and his 46-date tour schedule that is set to begin on Feb. 17.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair took their romance public by having a sloppy make-out session behind dumpsters at an Italian eatery in January.
Ever since, they've been riding the fast-track with each other, including a romantic getaway to Venice barely two weeks later.
Radar readers know Gomez's family and friends are more worried than ever about her, especially since she just left rehab in November and her new boyfriend has openly admitted to being a heavy drug user.
"Selena's next spiral is going to be less concealed, and even harder to recover from," an insider told Radar.
