1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Selena Gomez is taking a page from Taylor Swift's playbook — sweeping up her new love interest and treating him to a romantic getaway, just weeks after going public together. RadarOnline.com has learned the pair has been desperately trying to show the world they're officially a couple now.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 24-year-old singer and The Weeknd, 26, — his real name Abel Tesfaya — were spotted in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 27.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Gomez tightly held onto him during most of their outings, which included a tour in the Academia Gallery Museum, and later dining at Trattoria Borgo Antico for lunch.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Sadly, according to what insiders told RadarOnline.com, the rehab alum's blitz relationship with the Starboy singer could be a recipe for disaster.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes," he added. " She needs to take her health seriously — now more than ever!" Even worse, Radar has also learned Gomez may need a life-saving kidney transplant to manage her struggle with lupus.