1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Selena Gomez is taking a page from Taylor Swift's playbook — sweeping up her new love interest and treating him to a romantic getaway, just weeks after going public together. RadarOnline.com has learned the pair has been desperately trying to show the world they're officially a couple now.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The 24-year-old singer and The Weeknd, 26, — his real name Abel Tesfaya — were spotted in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 27.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Gomez tightly held onto him during most of their outings, which included a tour in the Academia Gallery Museum, and later dining at Trattoria Borgo Antico for lunch.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Before they jetted across the sea on Friday, Gomez and The Weeknd were caught heating things up at a Dave & Busters arcade in Hollywood.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Ever since the "Hands To Myself" singer took their romance public with a make-out session behind a dumpster in LA, she's latched on to him and looks as though she's not going to let go any time soon.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Sadly, according to what insiders told RadarOnline.com, the rehab alum's blitz relationship with the Starboy singer could be a recipe for disaster.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Gomez's uncle, Artemis Arzola, is one of the many people in her life who are fearing the worst. "Selena's young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to STOP that and look after herself," Arzola exclusively told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes," he added. " She needs to take her health seriously — now more than ever!" Even worse, Radar has also learned Gomez may need a life-saving kidney transplant to manage her struggle with lupus.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Besides her health scare, her pals are even more worried that she may get sent right back to rehab if she continues to hang around The Weeknd, who has been known to dabble in his fair share of drugs. Do you think Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship will collapse? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: