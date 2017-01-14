1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were all distracted during their make-out session earlier this week, but his ex Bella Hadid is about to unleash hell on their hot new romance, RadarOnline.com has learned. andwere all distracted during their make-out session earlier this week, but his ex

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "She is actually not over The Weeknd," a source told E! News . "She still loves him."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena," added the insider. "She was not happy when all that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man," the source said about the on-again off-again couple who'd been dating since 2015. "She still feels like they have a connection."

"[The Weeknd] always had a thing for Selena," another source revealed to E! "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before."