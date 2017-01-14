1 of 8
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were all distracted during their make-out session earlier this week, but his ex Bella Hadid is about to unleash hell on their hot new romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena," added the insider. "She was not happy when all that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man," the source said about the on-again off-again couple who'd been dating since 2015. "She still feels like they have a connection."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
To make matters worse, the 24-year-old singer was caught baring her buns in a thong on Instagram just hours after her PDA show with The Weeknd.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
However, The Weeknd's drug-fueled past won't mix well with rehab alum Gomez, who told fans she was seeking help to battle depression and emotional issues. Radar has previously reported that the "Can't Feel My Face" singer, 26, admitted to sampling an array of drugs over time.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think The Weeknd will be torn between both women if Hadid admits her feelings? Tell us in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: