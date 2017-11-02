Selena Wears Justin’s Hockey Jersey After Spending Entire Day With Her On-Again Love

Justin Bieber, 23, are not being shy about flaunting their newfound love! After riding bikes together this Wednesday, the “Fetish” singer rooted for Bieber at his indoor hockey game later that night. Once the match ended, the duo stepped out of the arena together, with Gomez wearing her ex’s jersey! It’s almost too much to handle. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos. Selena Gomez , 25, and, 23, are not being shy about flaunting their newfound love! After riding bikes together this Wednesday, the “Fetish” singer rooted for Bieber at his indoor hockey game later that night. Once the match ended, the duo stepped out of the arena together, with Gomez wearing her ex’s jersey! It’s almost too much to handle. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jelena fans are freaking out! For the fourth time in one week, Selena Gomez and ex (or current) boyfriend Justin Bieber were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After spending an entire day riding bikes together around the city, Gomez accompanied Bieber to his hockey game and rooted for him like the doting girlfriend she probably is Photo credit: BACKGRID

After the game, the famous duo left the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together, with Gomez wearing Bieber’s jersey! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Weeknd, 27, for her on-again love – covered her face as cameras snapped shots of the pair heading home together in Bieber’s car. Gomez – who recently broke up with, 27, for her on-again love – covered her face as cameras snapped shots of the pair heading home together in Bieber’s car. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar exclusively reported , The Weekend was “completely caught off guard” by his breakup with Gomez and her sudden reunion with Bieber. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Selena says she and Justin are just friends, but everyone knows that it is just a matter of time before they are back together,” said a friend of the star. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The duo reunited after Gomez’s shocking kidney transplant. Following the surgery, Bieber assured Gomez’s mother that his spiritual journey changed him and that he deeply regretted the way he treated her daughter in the past. Gomez apparently believed him, and according to the source, is just happy to be “living life” with someone she cares about Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hours later, news broke that The Weeknd had unfollowed Gomez’s family on social media, and outlets soon confirmed the two had split. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“She is in love with Justin and always will be. There is nothing anyone can do or say to change that, ever,” said a source close to Gomez. Photo credit: BACKGRID