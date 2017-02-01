1 of 10

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd wrapped up their romantic trip to Venice on Tuesday, checking out of their hotel and hopping on a waiting boat out of the city — see the photos.

Gomez kept it casual in a navy coat and sunglasses as she followed her new boyfriend, bundled up in his usual jacket.

The singer and new boyfriend The Weeknd, name Abel Tesfaya, have been all over each other since their relationship was first revealed to the world.

Before they jetted across the sea on Friday, the pair was caught heating things up at a Dave & Busters arcade in Hollywood.

Sadly, according to what insiders told RadarOnline.com, the rehab alum's blitz relationship with the Starboy singer could be a recipe for disaster.

Gomez's uncle, Artemis Arzola, is one of the many people in her life who are fearing the worst. "Selena's young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to STOP that and look after herself." Arzola exclusively told Radar.

"Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes," he added. "She needs to take her health seriously — now more than ever!" Even worse, Radar has also learned Gomez may need a life-saving kidney transplant to manage her struggle with lupus.

Aside from her health scare, her pals are even more worried that she may get sent right back to rehab if she continues to hang around The Weeknd, who has been known to dabble in his fair share of drugs.