Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber’s Nasty Jabs At Her Ex The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are not hiding their back-on love affair any more. As fans rejoice over Jelena’s reconciliation, her bitter ex, The Weeknd, is andare not hiding their back-on love affair any more. As fans rejoice over Jelena’s reconciliation, her bitter ex,, is not so thrilled with the reunion . Click through 10 shocking diss pics, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals all of the details inside the love triangle's nasty new feud!

Just one day after Gomez, 25, ditched her boyfriend of almost a year to get back with Bieber, the 27-year-old “Starboy” singer posted this photo on Instagram to show that he was handling it just fine. But was he really?

After The Weeknd’s post, fans were quick to point out that he was wearing the same exact green jacket that Bieber, 23, wore to Gomez’s birthday before they split in 2015! But was it just a coincidence? Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, the joy ride was anything but joy for The Weeknd, as she was secretly throwing shade at her ex by wearing his jacket! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Prior to their split, The Weeknd posted this photo on Instagram wearing a jean jacket.

He could have been taking a jab at his new nemesis for stealing his lady love , since Bieber loves blue denim jackets. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Although orange is quite the unflattering color on most, The Weeknd shines bright when he wears his orange hoodie!

But is he a copycat? As fans know, Beiber’s tour hoodie is also bright orange!

Gomez posted this photo after her spit with The Weeknd, showing the mysterious "Marshmallow Man" that she keeps referencing. In actuality, this is the worst diss of them all!