Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are off on their first romantic getaway after they were caught having a cozy date night at Dave and Buster's — but has their romance doomed from the start?

Y'ALL IT'S TRUE THEY'RE IN FLORENCE pic.twitter.com/JiwhtYbxoG — bennsㅤ (@seIendipity) January 27, 2017 Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aren't afraid to hide their love anymore! The Weeknd whisked his new love away to Italy this week, with fans catching them walking through Florence on tape.

Days earlier, the couple was spotted leaving Dave and Buster's together, holding hands on their way out.

As Radar readers know, Gomez was spotted locking lips with the 26-year-old bad boy late on Jan. 10, after they left celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica late at night.

But is their relationship a recipe for disaster? Sources previously claimed Gomez, who took a break from the limelight to attend a rehab facility for depression last summer, had "dabbled" with such dangerous drugs as Lunesta, Ambien, Klonopin and Xanax.

Meanwhile, her new squeeze, whose real name Abel Tesfaye — has admitted to using Ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, mushrooms, cough syrup and more!

Bella Hadid ceremoniously unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Shortly after the photos of their night out surfaced, The Weeknd's model exceremoniously unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the singer's desperate uncle claims troubled Selena needs to ditch her party lifestyle before it's too late.

Gomez "needs to pray, and peace will come to her," her uncle, Artemis Arzola, told Radar in an exclusive interview from his home in Grand Prairie, Texas. "Nobody famous can help her — only God."

Sadly, Radar has also learned the 24-year-old singer may need a life-saving kidney transplant to manage her struggle with lupus, and she was "very sick" just SIX MONTHS ago!