1 of 11
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are off on their first romantic getaway after they were caught having a cozy date night at Dave and Buster's — but has their romance doomed from the start?
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Days earlier, the couple was spotted leaving Dave and Buster's together, holding hands on their way out.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar readers know, Gomez was spotted locking lips with the 26-year-old bad boy late on Jan. 10, after they left celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica late at night.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But is their relationship a recipe for disaster? Sources previously claimed Gomez, who took a break from the limelight to attend a rehab facility for depression last summer, had "dabbled" with such dangerous drugs as Lunesta, Ambien, Klonopin and Xanax.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Meanwhile, her new squeeze, whose real name Abel Tesfaye — has admitted to using Ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, mushrooms, cough syrup and more!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Shortly after the photos of their night out surfaced, The Weeknd's model ex Bella Hadid ceremoniously unfollowed Selena on Instagram.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Meanwhile, the singer's desperate uncle claims troubled Selena needs to ditch her party lifestyle before it’s too late.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Gomez “needs to pray, and peace will come to her,” her uncle, Artemis Arzola, told Radar in an exclusive interview from his home in Grand Prairie, Texas. “Nobody famous can help her — only God.”
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Sadly, Radar has also learned the 24-year-old singer may need a life-saving kidney transplant to manage her struggle with lupus, and she was “very sick” just SIX MONTHS ago!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“Selena’s young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to STOP that and look after herself,” added Arzola. “Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes. She needs to take her health seriously — now more than ever!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: