1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Selena Gomez checked out of a Tennessee-based rehab facility just a short time ago, but she already appears to be putting herself back at risk! Click through these seven slides to find out if druggie The Weeknd is to blame for her drinking.

Gomez, 24, checked into rehab in September for depression and emotional issues. An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com at the time that she was not being treated for drug-related problems — and now she’s being open with her Instagram fans about her drinking!

She posted the shocking footage of herself with a wine glass in tow shortly after she was caught kissing “heavy” drug user, The Weeknd, 26.

The “Good For You” singer cancelled her Revival tour in August t o seek treatment , and immediately started cutting out negative influences in her life upon her return home.

“Selena is sober now, and she is doing everything right,” an insider told Radar last month . “She is continuing to see a therapist and surround herself with positive influences. Taylor [Swift], unfortunately, does not make the cut anymore.”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But, the “Starboy” crooner may not be a better influence on the struggling singer!

FameFlynet FameFlynet He previously admitted that he can’t record albums while sober, and has experimented with cocaine, MDMA and ecstasy among other drugs.