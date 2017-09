Selena Gomez is getting on with her life. The popular performer was spotted in New York after her recent kidney transplant. RadarOnline.com has the latest on her recovery – click through the images for more details. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Gomez was spotted leaving a friend's house in New York City as she recovers from her kidney transplant earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old – who announced her transplant on Instagram – looked in a serious mood as she returned to her own home. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She sported a light blue summer dress to meet her friend as she walked through the Big Apple. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Francia Raisa donated her kidney to her. Selena needed a kidney transplant due to lupus, an autoimmune disease, her best friend donated her kidney to her. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lupus, which is a lifelong disease, is when a person's immune system attacks its own healthy tissue instead of only attacking viruses and bacteria, causing inflammation Photo credit: BACKGRID

Abel Tesfaye. Since her operation she has been receiving support from family and friends including her famous boyfriend , The Weeknd, real name Photo credit: BACKGRID