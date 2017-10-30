Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Caught On Sweet Church Date After Intimate Reunion

Jelena fans' prayers have been answered! This Sunday morning, Selena Gomez
and Justin Bieber
were spotted walking to Zoe church together in Los Angeles, days after they were caught reuniting in Gomez's home! The exes – who hadn't been seen together in years – seemed cozy and at home in each other's company. Bieber could not have looked happier, while Gomez had her head down and tried to keep a low profile while on the surprise outing with her ex! What does The Weeknd
have to say about this? Click through RadarOnline.com
Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, were pictured leaving to church together this Sunday morning in Los Angeles, days after they shared an intimate reunion in the pop princess' home!
Bieber – who recently rediscovered his faith
– was all smiles while walking with his ex. Gomez, on the other hand, kept her head down and was seen mysteriously texting, amid rumors that she and The Weeknd
, AKA Tesfaye, are headed for a split.
"She gets so weak when it comes to Justin, and her family tried their best to stop her from meeting with him because no one wants her to fall for his bulls**t again," a friend of the stars told Radar after Gomez and Bieber's first reunion. "They will always love each other, regardless of who they are with."
Despite having openly spoken about her rocky relationship with Bieber, it seems Gomez will always have a soft spot for her fist love.
A source spotted the two having an intimate breakfast this Sunday, and told Us Weekly, "Justin paid for both of them, they looked to be in a good mood, they just sat at a table and chatted for a while, no hand holding or anything, the conversation seemed lighthearted. They sat at a table inside where they had a little more privacy. They stayed for about 25 minutes before leaving together."
Does this mean what fans think it mean? Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber together again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.