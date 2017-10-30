Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Caught On Sweet Church Date After Intimate Reunion

The Weeknd have to say about this? Click through RadarOnline.com Jelena fans' prayers have been answered! This Sunday morning, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted walking to Zoe church together in Los Angeles, days after they were caught reuniting in Gomez's home! The exes – who hadn't been seen together in years – seemed cozy and at home in each other's company. Bieber could not have looked happier, while Gomez had her head down and tried to keep a low profile while on the surprise outing with her ex! What doeshave to say about this? Click through RadarOnline.com Photo credit: BACKGRID

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, were pictured leaving to church together this Sunday morning in Los Angeles, days after they shared an intimate reunion in the pop princess' home! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Bieber – who recently rediscovered his faith – was all smiles while walking with his ex. Gomez, on the other hand, kept her head down and was seen mysteriously texting, amid rumors that she and The Weeknd , AKA Tesfaye, are headed for a split. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Sunday, they were spotted getting breakfast in LA after news broke that Gomez's boyfriend unfollowed her family from social media. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"She gets so weak when it comes to Justin, and her family tried their best to stop her from meeting with him because no one wants her to fall for his bulls**t again," a friend of the stars told Radar after Gomez and Bieber's first reunion. "They will always love each other, regardless of who they are with." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite having openly spoken about her rocky relationship with Bieber, it seems Gomez will always have a soft spot for her fist love. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source spotted the two having an intimate breakfast this Sunday, and told Us Weekly, "Justin paid for both of them, they looked to be in a good mood, they just sat at a table and chatted for a while, no hand holding or anything, the conversation seemed lighthearted. They sat at a table inside where they had a little more privacy. They stayed for about 25 minutes before leaving together." Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, the two split up in 2015, when Bieber allegedly cheated on Gomez and she got sick on his incessant partying. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Bella Hadid, 21– but who knows how that's going after photos leaked of Gomez and Bieber's recent dates. She recently began dating The Weeknd, 27 – who was previously dating supermodel , 21– but who knows how that's going after photos leaked of Gomez and Bieber's recent dates. Photo credit: BACKGRID