Inside Selena Gomez’s Most Shocking Health Secrets, Amid Kidney Transplant

It's no secret Selena Gomez has suffered a variety of terrifying wellness issues over the years. As the news broke this Thursday morning that the singer underwent a kidney transplant earlier this summer, RadarOnline.com has taken a look back at the star's most shocking health secrets yet. Click through to learn more!

This morning, Gomez revealed on her Instagram that she received a new kidney from her actress best friend Francia Raísa. "I'm so blessed," she captioned a photo of her and her pal lying in their hospital beds and holding hands.

The "Same Old Love" singer confessed to fans in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with the destructive Lupus disease. She took a break from the stage as she worked on herself and her wellbeing. "I was diagnosed with lupus, and I've been through chemotherapy," she told the media after her diagnosis.

From Lupus stemmed Gomez's recurring angst. She admitted in 2015: "I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus. I have decided that the best way to move forward is to take some time off." The singer said she entered into rehab to focus on her "mental health," put a pal told The National Enquirer in 2016 that she "has an addictive personality," and would often overuse alcohol "to soother herself."

As Radar Exclusively reported in 2014, Gomez was admitted into Dawn at The Meadows recovery facility in Arizona after months of "partying very hard." The shocking news came after she and Justin Bieber called it quits for what seemed like the hundredth time. "Selena came to understand just what a bad influence Justin had been on her life," said a source.

"Their relationship left her broken-hearted. I don't know whether Justin pushed her to drug use, but amongst their close knit group of friends, smoking was common place," said another insider. "Justin and Selena would smoke marijuana together regularly." Years earlier, in 2011, Gomez was hospitalized after suffering malnutrition and exhaustion. She has since been hospitalized several times due to her disease.

In her 2016 rehab stint, Gomez was said to have checked in to battle drug-related problems and severe depression. "The rehab has a Christianity-based track, which might have been appealing given her religious background," a source told Radar at the time. Just six months before she and her singer boyfriend went public, Gomez was reportedly "very sick" and was hospitalized twice due to complications with lupus.

Drug rumors also arose when Gomez began dating The Weeknd earlier this year. Her family and friends began to worry she might fall off the wagon once again. "Nobody famous can help her – only God," said her uncle to The National Enquirer this past January. "She needs to stop and take a look at herself. Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes. She needs to take her health seriously – now more than ever!"