Chilling Death Scene! Inside Historic Home Where Playboy Icon Hugh Hefner Died

Hugh Hefner’s body was carried out of his iconic Playboy mansion body was carried out of his iconic Playboy mansion this morning in a hearse — less than one day after the late legend died of natural causes at age 91. Now, as Hef’s family gets ready to turn over the home to its new owner, RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained haunting images showing where Hugh spent his final days alive! Click through the photos to see inside Hefner’s infamous bedroom that he passed away in. Photo credit: Getty Images/Trulia

Hefner lived in private quarters on the second and third floors of the Holmby Hills, Calif., home until the day he died. After purchasing the estate in 1971 for $1.1 million, Hefner spent a whopping $15 million restoring the home! Photo credit: Getty Images

The property, which sits on 5.3 acres overlooking L.A., became famous in the 1970’s for the wild parties filled with nearly naked women and A-list celebrities! It was also the home to Playboy’s editorial offices, which he launched single-handedly in 1953. Photo credit: Trulia

The property boasts a wine cellar, game house, tennis and basketball courts, and a pool equipped with this infamous waterfall! As many know, Hefner loved to entertain in his outdoor oasis for decades! Photo credit: Trulia

Sadly, in 2016 — after countless failed marriages and numerous scandals — Hefner sold the property for $100 million to Daren Metropoulos under the condition that he could continue living there for the remainder of his life! Photo credit: Trulia

Following his passing, Hugh's 26-year-old son, Cooper Hefner, released the following statement — letting the world know that his father died in the same home that he became so well-known for. Speaking of his dad, Cooper said, "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history." As the world now knows, his legendary life came to an end yesterday when he died of natural causes inside the house, surrounded by loved ones.

Cooper added, "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises." As reported, Hefner's final resting place will be next to another legendary Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe!