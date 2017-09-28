Chilling Death Scene! Inside Historic Home Where Playboy Icon Hugh Hefner Died

As the world now knows, his legendary life came to an end yesterday when he died of natural causes inside the house, surrounded by loved ones. Photographed here is Hefner’s quarters that may have been the room that he breathed his last breath of life
! Following his passing, Hugh’s 26-year-old son, Cooper Hefner
, released the following statement — letting the world know that his father died in the same home that he became so well-known for. Speaking of his dad, Cooper said, “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”