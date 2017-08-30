Frail Sean Connery Struggles To Walk Even With Caregivers’ Help

Sean Connery struggling to walk have sparked new fears over the Shocking images ofstruggling to walk have sparked new fears over the ailing actor's health . The once vibrant James Bond star was caught sporting a bruise on his face and looking frail as he leaned on his personal caregiver for assistance. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell photos. Click through for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Connery, 87, was spotted leaving a massage parlor in New York City on Wednesday

An onlooker reveals the star had a bruise under his right eye.

Sporting a pink polo and a pullover around his neck, the aging superstar was walked out to his car by a caregiver.

The legendary actor's health has been slowly deteriorating over the last few years.

It was a sad sight to see as the acting legend was "walking very slowly," according to an eyewitness.

In 2009 the Scottish actor admitted he had a heart condition and was warned to stop drinking alcohol.

"But I do drink red wine," he revealed.