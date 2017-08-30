Frail Sean Connery Struggles To Walk Even With Caregivers’ Help

Shocking images of Sean Connery
struggling to walk have sparked new fears over the ailing actor's health
. The once vibrant James Bond star
was caught sporting a bruise on his face and looking frail as he leaned on his personal caregiver for assistance. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell photos. Click through for more.
Connery, 87, was spotted leaving a massage parlor in New York City on Wednesday
An onlooker reveals the star had a bruise under his right eye.
Sporting a pink polo and a pullover around his neck, the aging superstar was walked out to his car by a caregiver.
The legendary actor's health has been slowly deteriorating over the last few years.
It was a sad sight to see as the acting legend was "walking very slowly," according to an eyewitness.
In 2009 the Scottish actor admitted he had a heart condition and was warned to stop drinking alcohol.
"But I do drink red wine," he revealed.
Connery has also had benign tumors removed from his kidney and vocal cords.
