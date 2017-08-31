Gloria Allred Slams Scott Peterson: He ‘Lied & Deceived’ His Mistress Amber Frey

Scott Peterson
was two-timing his beautiful pregnant wife Laci Peterson before he killed her
and their unborn son! Amber Frey
, his unwitting mistress, came forward with the sordid information after she was shocked to learn that he was the man whose wife went missing on Christmas Eve. Gloria Allred
, Frey’s high-powered attorney, told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he “lied” and “deceived” her client when she was caught up in his wicked web of deceit. From his tales of a trip to Paris, to claims about his marital status, all of Peterson’s fibs to Frey were finally exposed and a jury found him guilty of the murder of his wife and unborn child. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out how the massage therapist handled her unwanted fame as the convicted killer begged to be released from prison.