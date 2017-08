Gloria Allred Slams Scott Peterson: He ‘Lied & Deceived’ His Mistress Amber Frey

In a chilling phone call he made with his sister-in-law from prison, aired on the A&E documentary The Murder of Laci Peterson, the convicted killer described how he felt when the verdict was read. “It was just like this amazing, horrible, physical reaction that I had. I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in. My vision was even a little blurry. And I just had this weird sensation that I was falling forward — and forward and down and there was going to be no end to this falling forward and down, like there was no floor to land on. I, I was staggered by it. I had no idea it was coming.”