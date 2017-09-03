Scott Disick And Mystery Woman Almost Run Into Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and his latest gorgeous date nearly bumped into his ex Kourtney Kardashian in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday. "The Lord" showed up with the mystery woman at the chili cook-off at the same time baby mama Kourtney was there with two of their three kids. How close was the call? Scroll on Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Disick is always flirting with disaster and it was no exception on Sept. 3 as according to the Daily Mail , he came close to running into Kourtney at the famed Malibu chili cook-off near the Kardashian family stronghold of Calabasas. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 34-year-old daddy of Kourtney's three children enjoyed his day with the pretty slim gal who wore a bright red tank top and jeans. Photo credit: BACKGRID

But the area is like a small town for rich people and it turned out Kourtney, 38, was also attending the chili fest with two of her kids by Disick, Mason, 7, and Penenlope, 5. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Luckily, Disick didn't run into Kourtney – or his kids – at the event while romancing his latest lady. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Younes Bendjima and the two engaged in wild PDA. Kourtney was seen at the same event on Friday night with her toyboy squeezeand the two engaged in wild PDA. Disick missed it Photo credit: BACKGRID

Party boy Disick didn't hit the festival until the day after Kourtney had appeared there with her young model love Bendjima, 23. He would have gotten an eyeful as Kourt and her new man aren't shy about showing their affection. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Although Disick has claimed he's NOT a sex addict, he's been previously spotted with different women all around Europe this summer, including a topless gal. Photo credit: BACKGRID