KIDS TIME Daddy Duty! Scott Disick Watches Kids While Kourtney Kardashian Is In Paris Scott Disick watches his kids while their mother is in Paris with her boyfriend. By Radar Staff Posted on Sep 30, 2017 @ 17:25PM

Scott Disick is on 'Daddy Duty' this weekend. And while Kourtney Kardashian has some fun in Paris he has his hands full. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Disick, 34, was hands-on as he looked after his daughter Penelope and son Mason in Los Angeles.

The trio dressed casually as they enjoyed the warm September sunshine.

Despite their differences it seems that Kourtney is allowing her former partner to enjoy some quality time with his kids.

Disick has been partying most of the summer and RadarOnline.com revealed that he even spent time in hospital.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, 38, has been enjoying herself in Paris with her 24-year-old French boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Disick has been linked with Sofia Richie, 19, but she wasn't anywhere to be seen while he was looking after his kids this weekend.