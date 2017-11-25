Where’s Sofia? Scott Disick Takes Son Mason To Miami – See The Photos thumbnail

GUYS TIME

Where’s Sofia? Scott Disick Takes Son Mason To Miami – See The Photos

The reality star is separated from much younger girlfriend over the holidays.

Scott Disick has taken his son Mason to Miami for a guys break. RadarOnline.com has all the details as the reality star has not seen his girlfriend Sofia Richie over the Thanksgiving holidays. Click for more details.

Disick, 34, was spotted with Mason, 7, in New York before they surfaced in Miami Beach this weekend.

And there was no sign of Sofia Richie, 19, who was in Los Angeles for Thanksgiving with her family.

Disick and Richie have been inseparable in recent months going on several trips together in both Europe and Mexico.

The reality star, who has two other kids Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, with Kourtney Kardashian, 38. [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/scott-disick-threatens-kourtney-kardashian-boyfriend/]

Scott and Mason looked relaxed in Miami as they soaked up some sun on their loungers.

Richie has yet to be photographed with his kids but it is understood that the pair have gotten a lot closer in recent weeks.

Sofia's famous father Lionel Richie has given his approval of their relationship recently.

