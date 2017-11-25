Where’s Sofia? Scott Disick Takes Son Mason To Miami – See The Photos

Scott Disick has taken his son Mason to Miami for a guys break. RadarOnline.com has all the details as the reality star has not seen his girlfriend Sofia Richie over the Thanksgiving holidays. Click for more details. has taken his sonto Miami for a guys break. RadarOnline.com has all the details as the reality star has not seen his girlfriendover the Thanksgiving holidays. Click for more details. Photo credit: MEGA

Disick, 34, was spotted with Mason, 7, in New York before they surfaced in Miami Beach this weekend. Photo credit: MEGA

And there was no sign of Sofia Richie, 19, who was in Los Angeles for Thanksgiving with her family Photo credit: MEGA

The reality star, who has two other kids Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, with Kourtney Kardashian, 38. [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/scott-disick-threatens-kourtney-kardashian-boyfriend/] Photo credit: MEGA

Scott and Mason looked relaxed in Miami as they soaked up some sun on their loungers. Photo credit: MEGA

Richie has yet to be photographed with his kids but it is understood that the pair have gotten a lot closer in recent weeks. Photo credit: MEGA