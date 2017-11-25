Where’s Sofia? Scott Disick Takes Son Mason To Miami – See The Photos
1
of
8
1 of 8
Scott Disick has taken his son Mason to Miami for a guys break. RadarOnline.com has all the details as the reality star has not seen his girlfriend Sofia Richie over the Thanksgiving holidays. Click for more details.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 8
Disick, 34, was spotted with Mason, 7, in New York before they surfaced in Miami Beach this weekend.
Scott Disick has taken his son Mason to Miami for a guys break. RadarOnline.com has all the details as the reality star has not seen his girlfriend Sofia Richie over the Thanksgiving holidays. Click for more details.
Photo credit: MEGA
Disick, 34, was spotted with Mason, 7, in New York before they surfaced in Miami Beach this weekend.