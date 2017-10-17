Oh, Lord! Scott Disick Caught Making Out With Teen Sofia Richie — See The Photos

Scott Disick was caught packing on the Sofia Richie, and RadarOnline.com has all the shocking photos of the duo swapping spit. Click through for more! was caught packing on the PDA all across Italy with new lover , and RadarOnline.com has all the shocking photos of the duo swapping spit. Click through for more!

Disick, 34 and Richie, 19, couldn’t keep their lips apart as they shared a romantic lunch in Venice.

The two later took in a gondola ride through the famous canals.

Richie was in Venice for an appearance at Milan's Vittorio Emanuele store, to launch the new Adidas Originals Iniki Runner colorway.

But Disick doesn’t seem to care about the reaction, and even opted for a shirt with the inspirational phrase “F**k ‘em all!”

Disick shares three kids with ex, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and 2-year-old Reign.

But there is one person who does have a problem with the romance, and his opinion might be the most important – Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie.

The music man told US Weekly recently that he was beyond nervous about the new relationship.

“Have I been in shock? I’m the dad, come on,” he said. “I’m scared to death! Are you kidding me?”