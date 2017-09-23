Going Strong! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Enjoy Date In Miami – See The Photos thumbnail

Going Strong! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Enjoy Date In Miami – See The Photos

The couple go low-key as they are spotted together again.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are going strong in Miami. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, were chauffeured to a dining spot in Miami, Florida.

Justin Bieber's former girlfriend wore a denim mini-dress for the date with her hair scraped back, large sunglasses and strappy heels.

Disick dressed casual in jeans and a hoodie as the pair continued their romance thousands of miles away from his estranged former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair has been having fun in the Sunshine State and they were spotted at a nightclub on Thursday night in Miami.

Earlier this week they were photographed kissing one another on a hotel balcony while sharing some cigarettes.

Disick has been partying hard all summer causing speculation that he might be headed back to rehab sooner than later. He reportedly wants to stay on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Despite their 15 years age difference they seem to be happy with one another after they reportedly met at New York Fashion Week. RadarOnline.com revealed how he was treated in hospital over the summer.

