Scott Disick just took his battles of the exes feud with Kourtney Kardashian to the next level! The troubled reality star was spotted making out with 19-year-old Bella Thorne in Cannes just hours after his baby mama was caught locking lips with her much-younger new man — in the same town!
Scott and Bella got very cozy by the pool!
The pair showed off their beach bodies, with Disick going shirtless for the rendezvous and Thorne revealing thong bottoms through water-soaked pants .
Scott certainly knows how to raise the stakes when it comes his ex, Kourtney.
A source insists that Disick only went to Cannes after seeing the photos of Kardashian and her new man, 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima, looking loved-up in the same location. To make matters worse, the insider dished that Kourtney even had to leave a club to avoid a run-in with Scott!
"She is completely creeped out by the fact that he is there and that he called her a cradle robber," the insider said of the former couple, who are clearly not on speaking terms.
According to a source close to Kourtney: "She actually really does like [Younes] and yes, she has met his mom and other family members. She is so into this dude and cannot stop talking about the rockstar sex they are having. Kourtney is not stupid, she knows when she is being used. And she also knows when a guy is into her for what he can get out of her. At the same time, this is a win-win situation for her. He makes her feel like she deserves to feel and that is something Scott simply could no longer do."
Asked if Scott was jealous for her fling, the insider said, "Scott does not give a f**k abut anything other than himself and his booze."
