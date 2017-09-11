Bleary-Eyed Scott Disick Parties With A-Listers After Mental Breakdown

Troubled Scott Disick
was seen partying once again, during New York Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned. After suffering a mental breakdown late August, the booze-loving "Lord" still can't stay away from the late night spotlight! The father of three was seen leaving Rihanna's Fenty Fashion show with friends in NYC. He looked bleary eyed as he avoided the cameras.
As Radar previously reported, Scott, 34, has been suffering from a serious health issue, and his horrific meltdown was caused by him failing to take medications that he was prescribed.
"Kourtney and Scott know that the incident was caused by him not taking medications that he is prescribed. Scott was compliant with the hospital doctor's orders and was released," said a source.
"Scott started using drugs and alcohol as a way to escape from his problems," a source close to the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids revealed. "However, the more he continued to drink, the worse his other problem became."
While his health issues are severe, Scott has been spotted partying hard after the incident, most recently at a NY club
with Kim Kardashian
's ex-husband Kris Humphries
, 32.
Despite being detained late last month, Scott was seen chatting it up with local police officers after leaving the A-lister show.
The sloppy-looking star even seemed to be joking around with the cops and his crew, after the party!
Do you think he's doing okay? Sound off in the comments below!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.